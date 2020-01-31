CBRE Negotiates 52,400 SF Office Lease at Trinity Centre in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 52,400-square-foot office lease for advertising agency Johannes Leonardo at Trinity Centre, a two-building office complex located at 111-115 Broadway. The company will take occupancy of the space beginning in July. Adam Foster, Brad Gerla, Adam Leshowitz and Mike Rizzo of CBRE represented the building owner, Capital Properties, in the lease negotiations. Daniel Breiman of Olmstead Properties represented Johannes Leonardo.