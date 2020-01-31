REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 52,400 SF Office Lease at Trinity Centre in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 52,400-square-foot office lease for advertising agency Johannes Leonardo at Trinity Centre, a two-building office complex located at 111-115 Broadway. The company will take occupancy of the space beginning in July. Adam Foster, Brad Gerla, Adam Leshowitz and Mike Rizzo of CBRE represented the building owner, Capital Properties, in the lease negotiations. Daniel Breiman of Olmstead Properties represented Johannes Leonardo.

