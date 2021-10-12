REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $53.6M Sale of The Vue Apartments in San Bernardino, California

Located in San Bernardino, Calif., The Vue features 197 apartments, two swimming pools, a business center and half-court basketball court.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Vue, an apartment community located in San Bernardino. Tailwind Investment Group acquired the property from Dalan Management and VM Management for $53.6 million.

Situated on 11.9 acres at 1660 W. Kendall Drive, The Vue features 197 apartments, two swimming pools, a business center, sand volleyball court, half-court basketball court and barbecue areas. Apartments offer in-unit washers/dryers and central air conditioning.

Dean Zander and Stewart Weston of CBRE represented the sellers in the transaction.

