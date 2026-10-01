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3725-Wildspitz-St-SE-Lacey-WA
Located in Lacey, Wash., Chambers Reserve offers 125 three- and four-bedroom townhomes with two-car garages, private decks, air conditioning, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

CBRE Negotiates $53M Sale of Townhome Community in Lacey, Washington

by Amy Works

LACEY, WASH. — CBRE has directed the sale of Chambers Reserve, a townhome property in Lacey. The asset traded for $53 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released. Jordan Louie, Eli Hanacek, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 3725 Wildspitz St. SE, Chambers Reserve offers 125 three- and four-bedroom townhome floor plans, with an average unit size of 1,736 square feet, spread across 23 residential buildings. Community and unit amenities include two-car garages, private decks, air conditioning, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a 24-hour fitness center, a seasonal swimming pool and a clubhouse.

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