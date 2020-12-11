REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $55M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Wilmington, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

WILMINGTON, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $55 million sale of an industrial portfolio in Wilmington, located on the northern outskirts of Boston. The portfolio consists of four buildings totaling 255,678 square feet and was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant roster that includes Bimbo Bakeries, Aramark and Tesla. New Hampshire-based Carlisle Capital sold the portfolio to a joint venture between Boston-based Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington, Doug Jacoby, Tim Mulhall, Tony Hayes, Roy Sandeman and Daniel Hines of CBRE represented both parties in the transaction.

Featured Properties  