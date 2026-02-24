Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Annin-Lofts-Verona-New-Jersey
Annin Lofts in Verona, New Jersey, totals 111 units. The property was built in 2018.
CBRE Negotiates $56M Sale of Annin Lofts Apartments in Verona, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

VERONA, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $56 million sale of Annin Lofts, a 111-unit apartment complex in Verona, about 20 miles west of New York City. Completed in 2018, Annin Lofts consists of two buildings, one of which was constructed from the ground up, and the other of which is a conversion of the historic Annin Flag Factory. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include two rooftop terraces, a resident lounge with TVs and billiards and a dog run. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Travis Langer and Eric Greenberg of CBRE represented the locally based seller, Russo Development, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Bonjour Capital.

