CBRE Negotiates 585,910 SF Industrial Lease in Irving

Trammell Crow recently completed construction of this industrial building located at 2650 Rental Car Drive in Irving.

IRVING, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 585,910-square-foot industrial lease at 2650 Rental Car Drive in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., construction of the 710,000-square-foot property was completed this year, and building features include 36-foot clear heights, 126 loading docks, 236 car parking spaces and 68 trailer parking spaces. Steve Trese and Steve Koldyke of CBRE represented the landlord, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co., in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Sealy Mattress, was not disclosed.