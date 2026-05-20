Wednesday, May 20, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

CBRE Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Cintas Distribution Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

by John Nelson

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — CBRE has negotiated the $6.5 million sale of a 24,000-square-foot distribution center located at 8388 Water Tower Road in Myrtle Beach. The facility was developed recently as a build-to-suit for Cintas, an Ohio-based supplier of uniforms and workwear, and sits adjacent to Palmetto Coast Industrial Park.

An entity doing business as Jangle LLC purchased the facility from the seller, Columbia-based development firm Magnus Development Partners. Robert Hardaway, Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Athony DeLorenzo, Brendan Redeyoff and Robert Barrineau of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Chris Martin, Gary Stache and Ben Brantley, also with CBRE, represented the buyer.

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