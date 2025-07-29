CBRE Negotiates Sales of Two Retail Ground Leases in Goodyear, Arizona for $6.7M

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — CBRE has negotiated the sales of two adjacent single-tenant ground lease properties at 1420 and 1460 N. Bullard Ave. in Goodyear. Two separate West Coast-based private capital exchange buyers acquired the assets for a combined total of $6.7 million. Benjamin Farthing and Owen Littrell of CBRE represented the seller, Tradecor Partners Goodyear LLC, in the transactions.

Bubba’s 33 is located at 1460 N. Bullard Ave. and features a brand new 15-year absolute triple-net ground lease on a 1.7-acre parcel. The property sold for $3.5 million. Located at 1420 N. Bullard Ave., the double drive-through White Castle on a 1-acre parcel sold for $3.2 million.