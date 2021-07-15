REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 607,279 SF Industrial Lease in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

Bridge-Point-78-Phillipsburg-New-Jersey

In addition to OMLog, Bridge Point 78 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, also houses tenants such as UNIQLO and White Claw.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 607,269-square-foot industrial lease in Phillipsburg, located on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. The tenant, Italian logistics form OMLog, will occupy space within Building 3 at Bridge Point 78, a 3.9 million-square-foot master-planned development by Bridge Industrial and PGIM Real Estate. Jake Terkanian, Mindy Lissner and Vincent Ranalli of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Kevin Dudley, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews