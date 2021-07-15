CBRE Negotiates 607,279 SF Industrial Lease in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

In addition to OMLog, Bridge Point 78 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, also houses tenants such as UNIQLO and White Claw.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 607,269-square-foot industrial lease in Phillipsburg, located on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. The tenant, Italian logistics form OMLog, will occupy space within Building 3 at Bridge Point 78, a 3.9 million-square-foot master-planned development by Bridge Industrial and PGIM Real Estate. Jake Terkanian, Mindy Lissner and Vincent Ranalli of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Kevin Dudley, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.