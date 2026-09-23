Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Pictured is St. James Place, which features 236 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

CBRE Negotiates $60M Sale of Milwaukee Multifamily Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — CBRE has arranged the sale of St. James Place and Arbor Ridge Apartments, a 374-unit multifamily portfolio in Milwaukee, for $60 million. CBRE’s Sean Beuche, Matson Holbrook and Gretchen Richards represented the seller, Weidner Apartment Homes. Jim Flinn of CBRE arranged financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. Both properties are located in the city’s Calumet Farms neighborhood. St. James Place consists of 236 units ranging from 675 to 1,060 square feet. Arbor Ridge features 138 units ranging from 788 to 1,125 square feet.

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