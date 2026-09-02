Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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Tri-City-Plaza-Vernon-Connecticut
Tri-City Plaza in Vernon, Connecticut, has had roughly 130,000 square feet of leasing activity over the past five years, yielding an occupancy rate of 96 percent at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsConnecticutNortheastRetail

CBRE Negotiates $62.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Vernon, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

VERNON, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $62.5 million sale of Tri-City Plaza, a 295,817-square-foot shopping center in Vernon, located northeast of Hartford. Grocer Shoprite anchors the center, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, HomeSense and Hartford Healthcare. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between New York-based owner-operator DLC Management and Acadia Realty Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, East Coast Acquisitions.

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