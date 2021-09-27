REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $63M Sale of Future Multifamily Development Site in Queens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated the $63 million sale of a future multifamily development site in the Long Island City area of Queens. The buyer, North Carolina-based Grubb Properties, plans to build a 17-story, 317-unit residential tower with 9,000 square feet of retail space at the 54,000-square-foot site. Demolition permits for the existing two-story building on the site were filed in May. Dan Kaplan and Elli Klapper of CBRE represented the seller, a private real estate family consisting of three limited liability companies, in the transaction. Handel Architects is the architect of record for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews