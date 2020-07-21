REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 66,375 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

Centennial Commerce Center in Piscataway, New Jersey, totals 277,830 square feet. The property was built in 2019.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 66,375-square-foot industrial lease at Centennial Commerce Center in the Northern New Jersey city of Piscataway. The property was built in 2019, spans 277,830 square feet and offers proximity to Interstate 287, Port Newark-Elizabeth and Newark Liberty International Airport. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 261 parking spaces and land for construction of additional parking spaces. Mindy Lissner, Robert Pine and Ben Shapiro of CBRE represented the landlord, Penford Group, in the lease negotiations. CBRE also represented the tenant, appliance manufacturer Fisher & Paykel.

