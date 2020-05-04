REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 66,468 SF Industrial Lease for Logistics Firm in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 66,468-square-foot industrial lease for locally based logistics firm Fiesta Warehousing & Distribution Co. in San Antonio. Josh Aguilar of CBRE represented the tenant, which is expanding into a larger space at 5050 Stout Drive, in the lease negotiations. Rob Burlingame, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, Prologis.

