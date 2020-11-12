CBRE Negotiates 69,130 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — CBRE has negotiated a 69,130-square-foot office lease renewal at Plaza of the Americas, an office complex located at 700 N. Pearl St. in downtown Dallas that consists of two 25-story buildings. Harlan Davis, Phil Puckett and Jeff Ellerman of CBRE represented the tenant, law firm Thompson Coe, in the lease negotiations. Transwestern’s Kim Brooks, Justin Miller, Paul Wittorf, Laney Underwood and Ford Childress represented the landlord, a partnership between M-M Properties and Invesco Real Estate.