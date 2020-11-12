REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 69,130 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — CBRE has negotiated a 69,130-square-foot office lease renewal at Plaza of the Americas, an office complex located at 700 N. Pearl St. in downtown Dallas that consists of two 25-story buildings. Harlan Davis, Phil Puckett and Jeff Ellerman of CBRE represented the tenant, law firm Thompson Coe, in the lease negotiations. Transwestern’s Kim Brooks, Justin Miller, Paul Wittorf, Laney Underwood and Ford Childress represented the landlord, a partnership between M-M Properties and Invesco Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  