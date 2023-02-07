CBRE Negotiates $6M Sale of 23,524 SF Office Building in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — CBRE has arranged the sale of an office building located at 10200 Willow Creek in San Diego’s Scripps Ranch submarket. Espten Grinnell & Howell APC sold the asset to a private buyer, completing a 1031 exchange, for $6 million.
Matt Pourcho, Jeb Bakke, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Nick Williams of CBRE Private Capital Partners represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.
Built in 1980 on 2.2 acres, the one-story property features 23,524 square feet of office space and 92 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased.