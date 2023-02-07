CBRE Negotiates $6M Sale of 23,524 SF Office Building in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

The office building at 10200 Willow Creek in San Diego’s Scripps Ranch submarket features 23,524 square feet of space and 92 parking spaces. (Image courtesy of CBRE)

SAN DIEGO — CBRE has arranged the sale of an office building located at 10200 Willow Creek in San Diego’s Scripps Ranch submarket. Espten Grinnell & Howell APC sold the asset to a private buyer, completing a 1031 exchange, for $6 million.

Matt Pourcho, Jeb Bakke, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Nick Williams of CBRE Private Capital Partners represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

Built in 1980 on 2.2 acres, the one-story property features 23,524 square feet of office space and 92 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased.