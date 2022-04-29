REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $7.2M Sale of Multifamily Building in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has negotiated the $7.2 million sale of The Retro Apartments, a 21-unit multifamily building located in Philadelphia’s Fishtown/East Kensington neighborhood. The  five-story property was built in 2021 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Samantha Kupersmith and Spencer Yablon of CBRE represented the seller, Stamm Development Group, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between private investors Laibel Newhouse and Joel Friedman.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  