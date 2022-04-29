CBRE Negotiates $7.2M Sale of Multifamily Building in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has negotiated the $7.2 million sale of The Retro Apartments, a 21-unit multifamily building located in Philadelphia’s Fishtown/East Kensington neighborhood. The five-story property was built in 2021 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Samantha Kupersmith and Spencer Yablon of CBRE represented the seller, Stamm Development Group, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between private investors Laibel Newhouse and Joel Friedman.