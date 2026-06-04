Thursday, June 4, 2026
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1409-Sutter-St-San-Fran-CA
Located at 1409 Sutter St. in San Francisco, Sutter Mansion features 12 guest rooms. (Photo credit: Neighbourgood)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHospitalityWestern

CBRE Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Boutique Hotel in San Francisco

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — CBRE has negotiated the $7.3 million sale of Sutter Mansion, a boutique hotel located at 1409 Sutter St. in San Francisco’s Japantown/Pacific Heights area. Alex Lee-Bull and Lauren Lamb of CBRE Hotels represented the seller, a partnership between Cape Town and San Francisco-based branded residential and hospitality group Neighbourgood. The buyer was confidential.

Originally built in 1881 and renovated in 2019, Sutter Mansion is a Grand Victorian-style estate featuring 12 oversized guestrooms averaging 400 square feet, as well as a restaurant and bar, two commercial kitchens, event space and onsite parking.

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