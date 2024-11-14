CBRE Negotiates $7.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Folsom, California

FOLSOM, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a medical office building located at 1743 Creekside Drive in Folsom. A private seller sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $7.5 million. At the time of sale, the 20,086-square-foot property was fully leased. Tenants include CGT Global, Folsom Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine and Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West. The building is situated within the nine-building Willow Creek Medical Office Park, which is adjacent to Dignity Health Hospital. Matt Post, Sammy Cemo and Antony DeLorenzo of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.