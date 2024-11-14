Thursday, November 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1743-Creekside-Dr-Folsom-CA
The 20,086-square-foot medical office building at 1743 Creekside Drive in Folsom, Calif., is fully leased.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHealthcareOfficeWestern

CBRE Negotiates $7.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Folsom, California

by Amy Works

FOLSOM, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a medical office building located at 1743 Creekside Drive in Folsom. A private seller sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $7.5 million. At the time of sale, the 20,086-square-foot property was fully leased. Tenants include CGT Global, Folsom Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine and Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West. The building is situated within the nine-building Willow Creek Medical Office Park, which is adjacent to Dignity Health Hospital. Matt Post, Sammy Cemo and Antony DeLorenzo of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

BWE Arranges $260M Loan for Refinancing of National Multifamily...

Walker & Dunlop Secures $113M Acquisition Financing for...

Rockefeller Group Completes 259,951 SF Distribution Center in...

KPR Centers Receives $33.9M in Financing to Acquire...

MedProperties Buys 44,659 SF Medical Office Building in...

JLL Arranges $32M Loan for Refinancing of 15-Story...

IRG Acquires 965,134 SF Industrial Portfolio in Central...

Quantum Brokers $3.9M Sale of Shopping Center in...

CBRE Negotiates Headquarters Lease Expansion for Energize Capital...