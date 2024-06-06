Thursday, June 6, 2024
The 30,224-square-foot Paramount Business Center in Paramount, Calif., offers 11 units, ranging in size from 2,025 square feet to 3,794 square feet.
CBRE Negotiates $7.6M Sale of Paramount Business Center in California

by Amy Works

PARAMOUNT, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Paramount Business Center, a multi-tenant industrial park at 6407-6431 Alondra Blvd. in Paramount, just south of Los Angeles. A local private investor acquired the asset from a publicly traded REIT for $7.6 million.

The 30,224-square-foot center features 11 units, ranging in size from 2,025 square feet to 3,794 square feet, with each unit offering 18-foot clear heights, one grade-level door and a high-image storefront. Situated off Interstate 710, the building is 15 miles from both the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Mark Shaffer, Gerard Poutier, Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson and Dylan Rutigliano of CBRE Investment Properties, along with Barbara Perrier and Eric Cox of CBRE’s National Partners, represented the seller in the transaction.

