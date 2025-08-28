CBRE Negotiates $70M Sale of 27-Story Office Tower in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has negotiated the $70 million sale of Charlotte Plaza, a 27-story office tower located at 201 S. College St. in Uptown Charlotte.

Morning Calm Management and Praelium Commercial Real Estate purchased the 643,638-square-foot office building from an entity doing business as South College Street LLC. Patrick Gildea and Matt Smith of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1982, Charlotte Plaza was 32 percent leased at the time of sale. The property features modern common areas, 13-foot ceiling heights, proximity to a Lynx Blue Line station, direct access to the Overstreet Mall, onsite structured parking and retail space anchored by STK Steakhouse.