CBRE Negotiates $74.5M Sale of Industrial, Self-Storage Portfolio Near Boston

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $74.5 million sale of The Town Industrial Portfolio, a collection of three industrial and self-storage buildings totaling 110,898 square feet in Charlestown. The buildings are situated on a combined 4.3 acres near Interstates 90 and 93 on the north side of Boston. The portfolio consists of a 21,586-square-foot industrial building, a CubeSmart-branded self-storage facility with 617 interior storage units and 28 exterior storage units and a fully leased flex/R&D facility. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington, Doug Jacoby, Tony Hayes, Tim Mulhall, Roy Sandeman and Dan Hines of CBRE represented the seller, Center Court, in the transaction. The buyer was The Related Cos.

