REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $78.5M Sale of Lakemont Orchard Apartment Community in Issaquah, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Lakemont-Orchard-Issaquah-WA

Located in Issaquah, Wash., Lakemont Orchard features 201 apartments, a pool, hot tub, gym, an outdoor dining area and a basketball/sports court. (Photo credit: Jennifer Clark/Porchlight Photography)

ISSAQUAH, WASH. — CBRE has arranged the $78.5 million sale of Lakemont Orchard, a multifamily property in Issaquah. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset from an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co.

Originally built in 1992, Lakemont Orchard features 201 apartments with balconies in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with an average unit size of 916 square feet. Onsite amenities include a pool, hot tub, sundeck, newly upgraded gym, TV and billiards lounge, outdoor dining area and basketball/sport court. The seller upgraded the roofs, siding and clubhouse prior to the sale, but all the apartments are eligible for renovation.

Situated on more than 20 acres, the gated community is located at 18305 SE Newport Way.

Jon Hallgrimson, Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  