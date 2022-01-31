REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $79.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Chappaqua, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

Chappaqua-Crossing

The tenant roster at Chappaqua Crossing features a weighted average lease term of 14 years.

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the $79.5 million sale of Chappaqua Crossing, a 120,986-square-foot shopping center located in New York’s Westchester County that is part of the redevelopment of the 114-acre former Reader’s Digest headquarters campus. Tenants at the newly built center include anchors Whole Foods Market and Life Time Fitness, as well as Starbucks and Chase Bank. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Steve Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between global investment advisor Summit Development and The Grossman Cos., in the transaction. The team procured an undisclosed investment management firm as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  