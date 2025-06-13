Friday, June 13, 2025
The property at 553 and 555 Victoria St. in Costa Mesa, Calif., has sold to a 1031 buyer.
CBRE Negotiates $8.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in Costa Mesa, California

by Amy Works

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the $8.6 million sale of a 13-unit property at 553 and 555 Victoria St. in Costa Mesa, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles. Dan Blackwell, Mike O’Neill and Jack O’Connor of CBRE represented the Costa Mesa-based private seller. The 1031 buyer is a private investor based in Huntington Beach, Calif.

The property was on the market for the first time in approximately 47 years. Located on a 0.8-acre lot, the property contains 10 buildings with 13,712 square feet of rentable space. The unit mix includes eight two-bedroom cottages (built in 1962) and five three-bedroom townhomes (built in 1990), each with a private backyard.

