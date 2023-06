JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated an 80,000-square-foot industrial lease within HRP Hudson Logistics Park in Jersey City. The 86-acre park is a redevelopment of a former coal-fired power plant. Kevin Dudley and Nicholas Klacik of CBRE represented the tenant, global logistics firm D.B. Schenker, in the lease negotiations. David Knee, Chris Hile and Ryan Milanik of JLL represented the landlord, Hilco Redevelopment Partners.