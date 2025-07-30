Wednesday, July 30, 2025
CBRE Negotiates $82.3M Sale of Metro Miami Industrial Portfolio

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — CBRE has negotiated the $82.3 million sale of a six-building industrial portfolio within America’s Gateway Park in Doral, a city in Miami’s Airport West submarket. Longpoint Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, purchased the 301,988-square-foot portfolio from Terreno Realty Corp.

José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose, George Fallon, Gabriel Braun and Daniel Sarmiento of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. The sold buildings range in size between 32,990 square feet and 64,774 square feet and were collectively 91 percent leased at the time of sale to 21 tenants.

