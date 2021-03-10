CBRE Negotiates $82M Sale of The Royce at Trumbull Apartments in Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

The Royce at Trumbull in Connecticut totals 340 units. The property was built in 1998.

TRUMBULL, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $82 million sale of The Royce at Trumbull, a 340-unit apartment community located in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The property was built in 1998 and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, an indoor basketball court and an outdoor lounge. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Stuart MacKenzie of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Paredim Partners and LEM Capital, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Connecticut-based Sym Investments, which will implement a value-add program.