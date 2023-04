NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated an 8,367-square-foot office lease at 61 W. 23rd St. in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The seven-story building was originally constructed in 1887 and most recently renovated in 2021. Paul Amrich, Neil King, Alexander Golod and Meghan Allen of CBRE represented the landlord, Taconic Partners, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, The Action Network, a media company that covers the business of sports gambling, was not disclosed.