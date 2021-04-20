CBRE Negotiates $84.3M Sale of The Fairfield Apartments in Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

The Fairfield Apartments in Stamford totals 263 units. The property was built in 1996.

STAMFORD, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $84.3 million sale of The Fairfield Apartments, a 263-unit multifamily community in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stamford. Built in 1996, the property offers amenities such as a clubroom, caterer’s kitchen, three private courtyards, a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling areas. The CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Travis Langer represented the institutional seller in the transaction, while also procuring San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily as the buyer.