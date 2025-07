PARSIPPANY, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated an 85,100-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The building at 150 Lackawanna Ave. was originally constructed in 1974. Thomas Mallaney and Denise Kokulak led the CBRE team that represented the tenant, Wieland Metal Services, in the lease negotiations. Scott Perkins of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord, FAO Realty LLC.