CBRE Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Nine-Building San Bernardino Industrial Center

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of the San Bernardino Industrial Center, an incubator project in the Inland Empire region of California. A partnership between Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $9.2 million.

Located at 360-458 E. Rialto Ave., the nine-building property features 52,642 square feet of industrial space with nine- to 12-foot clear heights and 56 ground-level loading doors. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent occupied by 41 tenants.

Sammy Cemo, Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson, Nick Williams and Austin Reuland of CBRE’s Investment Properties, alongside CBRE’s Barbara Perrier and Eric Cox, represented the seller in the deal.