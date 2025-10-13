CBRE Negotiates $9.4M Sale of Industrial Facility in Warren, Ohio

WARREN, OHIO — CBRE has negotiated the $9.4 million sale of a 94,000-square-foot industrial research and development facility in Warren, a city in eastern Ohio. CBRE’s Steve Timmel, Will Roberts and George Stevens represented the seller, Industrial Commercial Properties. An entity doing business as PG Warren Industrial LLC was the buyer. Built in 1998 and renovated in 2014, the building at 4551 Research Parkway features a clear height of 22 feet, 10 drive-in doors and a reinforced concrete foundation on an 11.9-acre site. The property was fully occupied by Aptiv at the time of sale and is part of the company’s broader Warren campus.