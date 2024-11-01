CBRE Negotiates 93,000 SF Industrial Lease in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, DEL. — CBRE has negotiated a 93,000-square-foot industrial lease in Newark, Del. The tenant is an undisclosed third-party logistics company, and the space is located within Building D of First State Logistics Park, a three-building, 1 million-square-foot industrial development that sits on a 149-acre site. Paul Touhey and Dan Rattay of CBRE, along with internal agents Mark Glagola and Tim Shaw, represented the landlord, Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., in the lease negotiations. The deal brings the park to about 75 percent occupancy.