Friday, November 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DelawareIndustrialLeasing ActivityNortheast

CBRE Negotiates 93,000 SF Industrial Lease in Newark, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, DEL. — CBRE has negotiated a 93,000-square-foot industrial lease in Newark, Del. The tenant is an undisclosed third-party logistics company, and the space is located within Building D of First State Logistics Park, a three-building, 1 million-square-foot industrial development that sits on a 149-acre site. Paul Touhey and Dan Rattay of CBRE, along with internal agents Mark Glagola and Tim Shaw, represented the landlord, Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., in the lease negotiations. The deal brings the park to about 75 percent occupancy.

You may also like

Sabey Data Centers Completes 430,000 SF Facility in...

HLCI to Develop 254,000 SF Industrial Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 144-Unit Self-Storage...

Kriss Capital, Corigin Provide $205M in Construction Financing...

NEPCG Arranges $9.9M Sale of Bridgeport Commons Apartments...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7M Sale of Retail...

Northwell Health Signs 19,162 SF Office, Healthcare Lease...

Fitness Club Equinox Signs 40,000 SF Lease in...

Ardmore Home Design Purchases 282,377 SF Industrial Property...