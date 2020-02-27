CBRE Negotiates 9,397 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 9,397-square-foot office lease for co-living space provider The Collective in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. The tenant will occupy the entire top floor and penthouse of the SoHo Building located at 110 Greene St. beginning in early March. Alexander Golod and Neil King of CBRE represented The Collective in the lease negotiations. SL Green Realty Corp. owns the building.