CBRE Negotiates $94.8M Sale of Seattle Apartment Complex

SEATTLE — CBRE has arranged the sale of 8th + Republican Apartments, a mid-rise multifamily community in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. A confidential institutional investor acquired the property from a confidential seller for $94.8 million. Eli Hanacek, Kyle Yamamoto, Mark Washington and Natalie Kasper of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Completed in 2016, 8th + Republican offers 211 apartments with smart home technologies, solar shades, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community amenities include an outdoor terrace with panoramic views, a fitness center, dog park and spa, a resident lounge and dry cleaning services.