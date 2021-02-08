REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $95.5M Sale of Strata Apartments in Malden, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Strata Apartments in Malden totals 295 units.

MALDEN, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $95.5 million sale of Strata, a 295-unit apartment community located in the northern Boston suburb of Malden. The sales price equates to approximately $324,000 per unit. The property, which was 100 percent occupied at the time of sale, is situated on 8.4 acres and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 892 square feet. Amenities include   a pool, outdoor grilling areas and fire pits and a fitness center. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE the seller, Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings, and procured the buyer, an affiliate of The Green Cities Company of Portland, Oregon.

