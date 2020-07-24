CBRE Negotiates 95,808 SF Industrial Lease in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 95,808-square-foot industrial lease at 79 Thomas McGovern Drive in Jersey City, a western suburb of New York City. The property sits on five acres and offers 36-foot clear heights, 87 parking spaces, 2,000 square feet of office space and an ESFR sprinkler system. Thomas Monahan, Stephen D’Amato, Larry Schiffenhaus, Anastasia Lazarides, Lauren Hageman, Gerard Monahan and Brian Fiumara of CBRE represented the landlord, California-based CT Realty, in the lease negotiations. The tenant, an undisclosed international e-commerce firm, will occupy the entirety of the building.