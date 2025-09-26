Friday, September 26, 2025
The-Mill-Greenwich
Situated along the Byram River, The Mill was redeveloped in 2020-2021 by converting two office buildings — one dating back to 1881 and the other to 1981 — into apartments.
CBRE Negotiates $97.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Greenwich, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

GREENWICH, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $97.5 million sale of The Mill, a 71-unit apartment complex located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Greenwich. The Mill, which is a redevelopment of a 19th century riverfront industrial building, consists of five buildings that also house 28,653 square feet of retail space across them. The apartments consist of 59 units in the former mill (built in 1881) and a converted office building (built in 1981), plus 12 additional apartments located at 328 Pemberwick Road (built in 1983). Jeffrey Dunne, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

