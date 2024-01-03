Wednesday, January 3, 2024
6523-NE-Cherry-Dr-Hillsboro-OR
Tessera at Orenco Station, located at 6523 NE Cherry Drive in Hillsboro, Ore., features 304 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
CBRE Negotiates $99M Sale of 304-Unit Multifamily Community in Hillsboro, Oregon

by Amy Works

HILLSBORO, ORE. — CBRE has directed the sale of Tessera at Orenco Station, an apartment property located at 6523 NE Cherry Drive in Hillsboro, a suburb west of Portland. Seattle-based Security Properties sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $99 million.

Built in 2014, Tessera at Orenco Station features three residential buildings offering a total of 304 one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, averaging 807 square feet. Unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, European-style cabinetry, walk-in closets and in-unit washers and dryers.

Community amenities include an outdoor pool and spa, a fully equipped fitness center, game lounge, business center with work-from-home studios, a fire pit, barbecues and a bark park with a dog run. Additionally, the property features 369 resident, visitor and retail parking spaces.

Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

