CBRE Negotiates Five Leases Totaling 41,802 SF at Westwood Office Property in Lisle, Illinois

LISLE, ILL. — CBRE has negotiated five office leases totaling 41,802 square feet at The Westwood in Lisle. The leases include: Westpoint Financial (11,179 square feet); Mission Wealth Management (3,263 square feet); Ottosen, DiNolfo, Hasenbalg and Castalado (14,630 square feet); Paycom (6,830 square feet); and Vantage Point Financial (5,900 square feet). Pete Adamo and Adam Lawler of CBRE represented ownership, Briar Meads Capital. Located along I-88, The Westwood is a Class A property totaling 300,000 square feet across two buildings. There are multiple tenant lounges and a fitness center as well as newly renovated lobbies and a new deli.