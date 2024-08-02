Friday, August 2, 2024
The Westwood totals 300,000 square feet across two buildings.
CBRE Negotiates Five Leases Totaling 41,802 SF at Westwood Office Property in Lisle, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LISLE, ILL. — CBRE has negotiated five office leases totaling 41,802 square feet at The Westwood in Lisle. The leases include: Westpoint Financial (11,179 square feet); Mission Wealth Management (3,263 square feet); Ottosen, DiNolfo, Hasenbalg and Castalado (14,630 square feet); Paycom (6,830 square feet); and Vantage Point Financial (5,900 square feet). Pete Adamo and Adam Lawler of CBRE represented ownership, Briar Meads Capital. Located along I-88, The Westwood is a Class A property totaling 300,000 square feet across two buildings. There are multiple tenant lounges and a fitness center as well as newly renovated lobbies and a new deli.

