CBRE Negotiates Five Office Leases Totaling 17,687 SF in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated five office leases totaling 17,687 square feet at 424 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The new tenants are Japanese Medical Care, Alignage Fertility, Vaerstandig & Sons, Yehuda Diamond Co. and JKB2 Medical Management. Paul Walker and Jordan Donohue represented the landlord, BLDG Management, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representatives were not disclosed.