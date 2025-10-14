CBRE Negotiates Five Retail Leases for QDOBA Mexican Eats in Metro Chicago

CHICAGO — CBRE has negotiated five new retail leases for QDOBA Mexican Eats in the suburbs of Chicago. The locations are in Vernon Hills, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Bloomingdale and Elmhurst. CBRE’s Phillip Golding represented the fast-casual restaurant.

The 2,000-square-foot location at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Vernon Hills is within The Marketplace at Vernon Hills, a retail center owned by Kimco Realty. Danada Square West in Wheaton is a grocery-anchored center owned by DLC. The 2,000-square-foot location in Downers Grove is within a property owned by Vic Mehta. LFI is the landlord for the Bloomingdale and Elmhurst properties. Holy Moley Guacamole is the franchise business for the new locations.