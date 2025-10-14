Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRestaurantRetail

CBRE Negotiates Five Retail Leases for QDOBA Mexican Eats in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — CBRE has negotiated five new retail leases for QDOBA Mexican Eats in the suburbs of Chicago. The locations are in Vernon Hills, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Bloomingdale and Elmhurst. CBRE’s Phillip Golding represented the fast-casual restaurant.

The 2,000-square-foot location at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Vernon Hills is within The Marketplace at Vernon Hills, a retail center owned by Kimco Realty. Danada Square West in Wheaton is a grocery-anchored center owned by DLC. The 2,000-square-foot location in Downers Grove is within a property owned by Vic Mehta. LFI is the landlord for the Bloomingdale and Elmhurst properties. Holy Moley Guacamole is the franchise business for the new locations.

You may also like

Kraus-Anderson Completes $7.4M Yorkshire Medical Office Building in...

RDI Group Leases 25,141 SF Industrial Building in...

BridgeCore Capital Provides $1.8M Refinancing for Multifamily Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 29,309 SF Bobcat Crossing...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $11.6M Sale...

Resource Realty Negotiates 52,606 SF Industrial Lease in...

Courier Health Signs 15,038 SF Office Lease in...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $13M Sale of Lindsay Square...

Merchants Capital Arranges $70M in Construction Financing for...