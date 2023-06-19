Monday, June 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CordenPharma will fully occupy 2300 55th St. in Boulder, Colorado.
ColoradoLeasing ActivityLife SciencesWestern

CBRE Negotiates Full-Building Lease for Life Sciences Company in Boulder, Colorado

by Jeff Shaw

BOULDER, COLO. — CordenPharma has secured a lease for a recently renovated life sciences property in Boulder. The property is located at 2300 55th St. 

Acquired by TriTower Financial Group in 2021, the building has undergone extensive renovations to cater to the advanced technology needs of life sciences companies. 

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization will occupy 61,117 square feet across both floors of the facility. The company plans to utilize the space for client meetings, engineering, and research and development operations, further expanding its operations in the area. CordenPharma has existing nearby facilities on 55th Street and Sterling Drive. 

Blake Harris with CBRE represented TriTower in the lease transaction.

You may also like

T&T Supermarkets to Open 76,000 SF Store in...

Tepuy Acquires Tenant for Renovated Industrial Building in...

Worldwide Flight Services Leases 132,000 SF Cargo Facility...

Lima One Capital to Lease 65,000 SF for...

AJ Capital Signs Five New Tenants to Nashville...

Eight Retail Tenants Sign Leases to Occupy Promenade...

Seno Medical Instruments Signs 26,719 SF Office Lease...

Five Below Leases 9,504 SF in Neenah, Wisconsin

The Pittsburgh Foundation Signs 31,308 SF Office Headquarters...