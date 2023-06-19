CBRE Negotiates Full-Building Lease for Life Sciences Company in Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, COLO. — CordenPharma has secured a lease for a recently renovated life sciences property in Boulder. The property is located at 2300 55th St.

Acquired by TriTower Financial Group in 2021, the building has undergone extensive renovations to cater to the advanced technology needs of life sciences companies.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization will occupy 61,117 square feet across both floors of the facility. The company plans to utilize the space for client meetings, engineering, and research and development operations, further expanding its operations in the area. CordenPharma has existing nearby facilities on 55th Street and Sterling Drive.

Blake Harris with CBRE represented TriTower in the lease transaction.