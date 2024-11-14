Thursday, November 14, 2024
CBRE Negotiates Headquarters Lease Expansion for Energize Capital in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — CBRE has negotiated a new headquarters lease for Energize Capital, a Chicago-based investor in climate solutions. The firm is expanding and will occupy 11,070 square feet at 1 South Wacker Drive, more than doubling its footprint within Chicago’s Loop. Brad Serot and Bill Sheehy of CBRE represented Energize Capital, which is relocating within its current building. The tenant has outgrown the spec suite that it has occupied since October 2021. The new space will accommodate a headcount of more than 60, enabling the firm to continue its growth trajectory and more than double its current number of full-time employees. The 40-story property has undergone a complete lobby renovation and includes amenities such as a full-service health club and rooftop deck.

