CHICAGO — CBRE has negotiated a new office headquarters lease on behalf of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. The tenant will occupy 10,417 square feet at 820 W. Jackson in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The team’s new office space features a front office, offices for leadership, conference areas and common areas. Bill Sheehy and Rachel Galindez of CBRE represented the Chicago Red Stars. The landlord was undisclosed.