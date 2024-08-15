Thursday, August 15, 2024
Allsteel will occupy 7,282 square feet at the 11-story trophy office building.
CBRE Negotiates Office Lease at 1050 17th Street in DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CBRE has negotiated a 7,282-square-foot office lease at 1050 17th Street, a trophy 11-story office building in Washington, D.C. Randy Harrell, Lara Nealon, Joe Coleman and Brittany Gosnell of CBRE represented the landlord, Hines, in the lease negotiations. Tucker Farman of JLL represented the tenant, Allsteel, a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and products.

The LEED Gold-certified office building features a fitness center, 100-person multipurpose conference center and a lounge on the second floor. Other tenants at the 154,000-square-foot property include Davis Polk and Dweck Properties.

