CBRE Negotiates Office Lease Expansion in Downtown Atlanta for Financial Advisory Firm

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

CMSPI has been a tenant at 55 Allen Plaza since 2018 and uses the space as its North American headquarters. (Photo courtesy of Lincoln Property Co.)

ATLANTA — CBRE has negotiated a 10,000-square-foot office lease at 55 Allen Plaza, a 14-story office building located at 55 Ivan Allen Blvd. in downtown Atlanta. The tenant, global retail payment advisor CMSPI, is doubling its footprint with this lease and will continue to occupy the office building’s fifth floor.

The firm has been a tenant at 55 Allen Plaza since 2018 and uses the space as its North American headquarters. Paul Holmes of CBRE represented CMSPI in the lease negotiations. The landlord is Lone Star Funds, a global private equity firm that purchased the 348,658-square-foot property in 2020.

In addition to offices, 55 Allen Plaza features a 5,000-square-foot fitness center with private lockers and showers, a 100-person conference center, catering kitchen, sundry shop and covered parking. Tenants have walkability to downtown’s nearby hotels, museums, restaurants and the Civic Center MARTA station.

