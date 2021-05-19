REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 1.2 MSF Burle Business Park in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

Burle-Business-Park-Lancaster-Pennsylvania

Pictured is an aerial view of Burle Business Park, a 75-acre office and industrial campus in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in which some 1,800 people work.

LANCASTER, PA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Burle Business Park, a 1.2 million-square-foot office and industrial campus located in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Lancaster. The sales price was $30.2 million. The 75-acre property comprises 16 buildings that were 90 percent leased at the time of sale to more than 40 tenants across a variety of industries. Amenities include a cafeteria, café, a conference room and catering service. Bill Tourtellotte of CBRE represented the seller, BURLE Business Park LP, in the transaction. The buyer was Jersey Holdings.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Next Now That the Pandemic End is in Sight?
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews