CBRE Negotiates Sale of 1.2 MSF Burle Business Park in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

Pictured is an aerial view of Burle Business Park, a 75-acre office and industrial campus in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in which some 1,800 people work.

LANCASTER, PA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Burle Business Park, a 1.2 million-square-foot office and industrial campus located in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Lancaster. The sales price was $30.2 million. The 75-acre property comprises 16 buildings that were 90 percent leased at the time of sale to more than 40 tenants across a variety of industries. Amenities include a cafeteria, café, a conference room and catering service. Bill Tourtellotte of CBRE represented the seller, BURLE Business Park LP, in the transaction. The buyer was Jersey Holdings.