CBRE Negotiates Sale of 1.7 MSF Industrial Portfolio in El Paso, Santa Teresa

This image shows one of the 17 El Paso buildings in the IDI Logistics portfolio. An additional three buildings are located in Santa Teresa, Mexico, yielding a combined footprint of about 1.7 million square feet.

EL PASO, TEXAS AND SANTA TERESA, MEXICO — CBRE has negotiated the sale of the IDI Logistics portfolio, a collection of 20 buildings totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet in El Paso and Santa Teresa, Mexico. Seventeen of the buildings are located in El Paso and three are located in Santa Teresa. The portfolio was 96.4 percent occupied at the time of sale. William Caparis, Andres Sandoval and Jonathan Bryan of CBRE represented Atlanta-based IDI Logistics in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Massachusetts-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York City-based Raith Capital Partners.